Yasmani Grandal expects to show up to spring training 10 pounds below playing weight

We’re in “best shape of my life” territory. Per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal cut meat from his diet over the offseason. As a result, the backstop is expecting to report to spring training 10 pounds below his typical playing weight, and 20 pounds lower than his typical weight when spring training begins. Grandal plans to add meat back into his diet during spring training.
Grandal, 28, is listed at 235 pounds. Typically players make adjustments if they’re coming off an injury or an otherwise bad season, but Grandal led all National League catchers (min. 400 plate appearances) with 27 home runs. He knocked in 72 runs and hit .228/.339/.477 over 457 PA to boot.
Grandal and the Dodgers avoided arbitration last month, agreeing to a $5.5 million salary for the 2017 season. He’ll be eligible for arbitration one more time in 2018 and then can become a free agent heading into the 2019 season.
Free agent right-hander Henderson Alvarez could be ready to return to the mound in May, according to FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman.
The 26-year-old hurler signed a one-year contract with the Athletics prior to the 2016 season, but never suited up for the big league team due to an ongoing recovery from arthroscopic shoulder surgery in mid-2015. He was outrighted from the club in October after undergoing a bicep tenodesis procedure and excision of a boney exotosis in his right shoulder (via the San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser).
Now, Heyman reports, multiple teams have requested medicals on the righty, who is expected to be game-ready in 2017. During his last healthy season in 2014, Alvarez posted a 2.65 ERA, 1.6 BB/9 and 5.3 SO/9 in 187 innings for the Marlins, earning his first career All-Star nomination and placing 12th among NL Cy Young candidates. Over five seasons in the majors, he carries a 3.80 ERA, 2.1 BB/9 and 4.7 SO/9 in multi-year stints with the Blue Jays and Marlins.
Free agent first baseman/outfielder Brandon Moss is close to signing a two-year, $12 million deal with the Royals, per ESPN’s Jim Bowden. Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports reported the terms of the contract and adds that the deal is pending a physical, which appears to be scheduled for this week. The team has yet to confirm the acquisition.
Moss, 33, finished a two-year track with the Cardinals in 2016, batting .225/.300/.484 with 28 home runs and a .784 OPS. His power surge during the first half of the season (.256/.344/.566 with 17 homers in 250 PA) seemed to encourage extension talks with the club, but after an untimely slump in September, the Cardinals declined to extend a qualifying offer.
While the veteran slugger split time between first base and the corner outfield spots in St. Louis, he’s expected to see significant time as a left-handed DH option for Kansas City in 2017, as they already have viable starters in first baseman Eric Hosmer and outfielders Jorge Soler and Alex Gordon.