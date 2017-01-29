Yasmani Grandal expects to show up to spring training 10 pounds below playing weight

We’re in “best shape of my life” territory. Per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal cut meat from his diet over the offseason. As a result, the backstop is expecting to report to spring training 10 pounds below his typical playing weight, and 20 pounds lower than his typical weight when spring training begins. Grandal plans to add meat back into his diet during spring training.

Grandal, 28, is listed at 235 pounds. Typically players make adjustments if they’re coming off an injury or an otherwise bad season, but Grandal led all National League catchers (min. 400 plate appearances) with 27 home runs. He knocked in 72 runs and hit .228/.339/.477 over 457 PA to boot.

Grandal and the Dodgers avoided arbitration last month, agreeing to a $5.5 million salary for the 2017 season. He’ll be eligible for arbitration one more time in 2018 and then can become a free agent heading into the 2019 season.

