Sean Rodriguez reportedly unharmed after being involved a car accident in Miami

WSVN Miami is reporting that Braves utilityman Sean Rodriguez, his wife Giselle, and their two young children were involved in a car accident in West Miami-Dade on Saturday afternoon. Rodriguez’s black Chevy Suburban was T-boned by a stolen Miami-Dade Police cruiser. Rodriguez was behind the wheel and was not hurt. His wife and children were taken to area hospitals. As of Sunday, WSVN reports that Giselle is listed as being in fair condition and their two kids are in serious but stable condition.

The Braves released a statement, which read:

We are aware that Braves player Sean Rodriguez and his family were involved in a very serious car accident Saturday night in Miami, Fla. At this time our thoughts and prayers are with the health and well-being of Sean’s family as they look to recover.

Rodriguez, 31, was born in Miami and spent five of his nine seasons in the majors with the Rays in St. Petersburg. He and the Braves agreed on a two-year, $11.5 million contract this past November after he had a very productive 2016 campaign with the Pirates. He hit .270/.349/.510 with 18 home runs and 56 RBI in 342 plate appearances, having played every position except pitcher and catcher.

We at NBC are glad to hear that Rodriguez was unharmed in the accident and wish a full and speedy recovery to his wife and two children.

