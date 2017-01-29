Sean Rodriguez reportedly unharmed after being involved a car accident in Miami

WSVN Miami is reporting that Braves utilityman Sean Rodriguez, his wife Giselle, and their two young children were involved in a car accident in West Miami-Dade on Saturday afternoon. Rodriguez’s black Chevy Suburban was T-boned by a stolen Miami-Dade Police cruiser. Rodriguez was behind the wheel and was not hurt. His wife and children were taken to area hospitals. As of Sunday, WSVN reports that Giselle is listed as being in fair condition and their two kids are in serious but stable condition.
The Braves released a statement, which read:
We are aware that Braves player Sean Rodriguez and his family were involved in a very serious car accident Saturday night in Miami, Fla. At this time our thoughts and prayers are with the health and well-being of Sean’s family as they look to recover.
Rodriguez, 31, was born in Miami and spent five of his nine seasons in the majors with the Rays in St. Petersburg. He and the Braves agreed on a two-year, $11.5 million contract this past November after he had a very productive 2016 campaign with the Pirates. He hit .270/.349/.510 with 18 home runs and 56 RBI in 342 plate appearances, having played every position except pitcher and catcher.
We’re in “best shape of my life” territory. Per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal cut meat from his diet over the offseason. As a result, the backstop is expecting to report to spring training 10 pounds below his typical playing weight, and 20 pounds lower than his typical weight when spring training begins. Grandal plans to add meat back into his diet during spring training.
Grandal, 28, is listed at 235 pounds. Typically players make adjustments if they’re coming off an injury or an otherwise bad season, but Grandal led all National League catchers (min. 400 plate appearances) with 27 home runs. He knocked in 72 runs and hit .228/.339/.477 over 457 PA to boot.
Grandal and the Dodgers avoided arbitration last month, agreeing to a $5.5 million salary for the 2017 season. He’ll be eligible for arbitration one more time in 2018 and then can become a free agent heading into the 2019 season.
Free agent right-hander Henderson Alvarez could be ready to return to the mound in May, according to FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman.
The 26-year-old hurler signed a one-year contract with the Athletics prior to the 2016 season, but never suited up for the big league team due to an ongoing recovery from arthroscopic shoulder surgery in mid-2015. He was outrighted from the club in October after undergoing a bicep tenodesis procedure and excision of a boney exotosis in his right shoulder (via the San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser).
Now, Heyman reports, multiple teams have requested medicals on the righty, who is expected to be game-ready in 2017. During his last healthy season in 2014, Alvarez posted a 2.65 ERA, 1.6 BB/9 and 5.3 SO/9 in 187 innings for the Marlins, earning his first career All-Star nomination and placing 12th among NL Cy Young candidates. Over five seasons in the majors, he carries a 3.80 ERA, 2.1 BB/9 and 4.7 SO/9 in multi-year stints with the Blue Jays and Marlins.