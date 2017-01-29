Report: Henderson Alvarez could return to MLB by May

Free agent right-hander Henderson Alvarez could be ready to return to the mound in May, according to FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman.
The 26-year-old hurler signed a one-year contract with the Athletics prior to the 2016 season, but never suited up for the big league team due to an ongoing recovery from arthroscopic shoulder surgery in mid-2015. He was outrighted from the club in October after undergoing a bicep tenodesis procedure and excision of a boney exotosis in his right shoulder (via the San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser).
Now, Heyman reports, multiple teams have requested medicals on the righty, who is expected to be game-ready in 2017. During his last healthy season in 2014, Alvarez posted a 2.65 ERA, 1.6 BB/9 and 5.3 SO/9 in 187 innings for the Marlins, earning his first career All-Star nomination and placing 12th among NL Cy Young candidates. Over five seasons in the majors, he carries a 3.80 ERA, 2.1 BB/9 and 4.7 SO/9 in multi-year stints with the Blue Jays and Marlins.
Free agent first baseman/outfielder Brandon Moss is close to signing a two-year, $12 million deal with the Royals, per ESPN’s Jim Bowden. Jeff Passan of Yahoo! Sports reported the terms of the contract and adds that the deal is pending a physical, which appears to be scheduled for this week. The team has yet to confirm the acquisition.
Moss, 33, finished a two-year track with the Cardinals in 2016, batting .225/.300/.484 with 28 home runs and a .784 OPS. His power surge during the first half of the season (.256/.344/.566 with 17 homers in 250 PA) seemed to encourage extension talks with the club, but after an untimely slump in September, the Cardinals declined to extend a qualifying offer.
While the veteran slugger split time between first base and the corner outfield spots in St. Louis, he’s expected to see significant time as a left-handed DH option for Kansas City in 2017, as they already have viable starters in first baseman Eric Hosmer and outfielders Jorge Soler and Alex Gordon.
A report from David Barron and Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle revealed new details about former Cardinals scouting director Carlos Correa‘s hacking of the Astros’ computer databases from 2013-2014. On Thursday, federal judge Lynn Hughes unsealed three documents pertaining to Correa’s offenses. While certain parts of the documents remain redacted, Barron and Kaplan believe they could give Major League Baseball enough information to issue a punishment for the Cardinals prior to the start of the 2017 season.
The documents revealed that Correa obtained access to to the Astros’ “Ground Control” database 48 times and accessed the accounts of five Astros employees, using passwords from GM Jeff Luhnow, analyst Colin Wyers and three unidentified minor league players in the Astros’ system. Among other offenses, Correa also had “unfettered access” to the email account of director of decision sciences Sig Mejdal for 2 1/2 years.
After hacking into the system, Correa accessed the Astros’ list of preferred selections for the 2013 amateur draft, as well as confidential medical records, trade notes, and numerous scouting reports for players the Cardinals later drafted.
According to assistant U.S. attorney Michael Chu, Correa might also have been behind the Deadspin leak in 2015:
Chu also disclosed in the sentencing report his belief that “it must have been Correa” who leaked confidential Astros information to Deadspin.com concerning 10 months of Astros confidential trade discussions after also posting details to Anonabin.com and Pastebin.com, two bulletin boards that allow anonymous posting of data.
As a result of the Deadspin leak, the prosecutor wrote, “general managers through Major League Baseball were forced to awkwardly reassure their players. … Ultimately, the Astros were forced to issue private apologies to every team in the league. It was a humiliating episode for the Astros.
The documents can be read in full here. Based on the details revealed in the reports, Barron and Kaplan estimate that MLB officials could impose a sanction against the Cardinals as soon as this week.