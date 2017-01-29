Report: Brad Miller could move to second base in 2017

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times speculates that Rays’ shortstop Brad Miller could see some time at second base in 2017. The team is hurting for infield depth after trading second baseman Logan Forsythe to the Dodgers last week and reportedly favors their internal options over another free agent pickup.
While Miller has the big league experience to stick at second, the Rays also have backup options in Tim Beckham, Nick Franklin and Daniel Roberts. The club hasn’t made any significant acquisitions since they swapped Forsythe for right-hander Jose De Leon, and Topkin doesn’t see many viable free agent options left on the market.
The 27-year-old shortstop batted .243/.304/.482 with a career-best 30 home runs and 81 RBI for the Rays in 2016. After the team traded for the Giants’ Matt Duffy in August, Miller was shifted from his full-time role at shortstop over to first base — a disappointing change for the infielder, per MLB.com’s Bill Chastain:
Obviously, I’m a shortstop. I’ve been working hard and doing everything, and playing well there. Yesterday was kind of a punch to the gut, them telling me he was their shortstop now.
With Miller at second, the Rays should have an easier time filling the void at first base. The pool of available free agent candidates includes Mark Reynolds, Mike Napoli and Chris Carter, the latter of whom delivered a league-best 41 home runs with the Brewers in 2016.
A report from David Barron and Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle revealed new details about former Cardinals scouting director Carlos Correa‘s hacking of the Astros’ computer databases from 2013-2014. On Thursday, federal judge Lynn Hughes unsealed three documents pertaining to Correa’s offenses. While certain parts of the documents remain redacted, Barron and Kaplan believe they could give Major League Baseball enough information to issue a punishment for the Cardinals prior to the start of the 2017 season.
The documents revealed that Correa obtained access to to the Astros’ “Ground Control” database 48 times and accessed the accounts of five Astros employees, using passwords from GM Jeff Luhnow, analyst Colin Wyers and three unidentified minor league players in the Astros’ system. Among other offenses, Correa also had “unfettered access” to the email account of director of decision sciences Sig Mejdal for 2 1/2 years.
After hacking into the system, Correa accessed the Astros’ list of preferred selections for the 2013 amateur draft, as well as confidential medical records, trade notes, and numerous scouting reports for players the Cardinals later drafted.
According to assistant U.S. attorney Michael Chu, Correa might also have been behind the Deadspin leak in 2015:
Chu also disclosed in the sentencing report his belief that “it must have been Correa” who leaked confidential Astros information to Deadspin.com concerning 10 months of Astros confidential trade discussions after also posting details to Anonabin.com and Pastebin.com, two bulletin boards that allow anonymous posting of data.
As a result of the Deadspin leak, the prosecutor wrote, “general managers through Major League Baseball were forced to awkwardly reassure their players. … Ultimately, the Astros were forced to issue private apologies to every team in the league. It was a humiliating episode for the Astros.
The documents can be read in full here. Based on the details revealed in the reports, Barron and Kaplan estimate that MLB officials could impose a sanction against the Cardinals as soon as this week.
Free agent right-hander Vance Worley signed a minor league deal with the Nationals on Saturday, per a team announcement. The deal includes an invite to spring training. SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo adds that the contract is for $1 million with an additional $1.65 million in incentives, though the details of the contract have yet to be released by the club.
News of the signing came as some surprise considering comments made by Orioles’ GM Dan Duquette several hours before the deal was announced:
Worley was non-tendered by the Orioles following a one-year run with Baltimore in 2016. He produced a 3.53 ERA, 3.6 BB/9 and 5.8 SO/9 over 86 2/3 innings, bringing his total value to just 0.1 fWAR on the year. His career line is little better: in seven major league seasons, the righty has pitched to a 3.75 ERA, 2.9 BB/9 and 6.8 SO/9 in multiple stints with the Phillies, Twins, Pirates and Orioles.
The 29-year-old swingman will likely compete for a bullpen spot in spring training, as the Nationals already have a stacked rotation featuring Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Gio Gonzalez, Tanner Roark, Joe Ross and A.J. Cole.