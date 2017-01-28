Yoan Moncada could play center field, eventually

Yoan Moncada isn’t abandoning his post at second base anytime soon, but comments from White Sox GM Rick Hahn on Saturday indicated that a switch to the outfield might not be out of the question:

Rick Hahn sees Yoan Moncada as a 2B but says some scouts have actually suggested moving him to CF. #soxfest2017 — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) January 28, 2017

Echoing Hahn’s comments, Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe reported that the team is “100 percent committed to keeping Yoan Moncada at second base,” per an anonymous team source. The 21-year-old isn’t a stranger to switching things up on the field, and was stationed at third base with the Red Sox for a short-lived stint in the majors last season. In a best-case scenario, he might do for the White Sox what Mookie Betts did for the Red Sox after successfully making the shift to center field in 2014, though Moncada has no proven experience (in the major leagues or otherwise) in the outfield to date.

No matter where he ends up, however, the White Sox appear to be taking things slowly with their prized prospect. Per Cafardo’s report, he’ll begin the year in Triple-A Columbus and work on refining his defensive skills before the club permits another jump to the big leagues.

