Report: Craig Breslow drawing interest from Blue Jays, Indians and Twins

According to FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal, the Blue Jays, Indians and Twins have reportedly emerged as frontrunners to sign free agent left-hander Craig Breslow. No offers are on the table yet, however, and Rosenthal speculates that fellow free agent left-handers Boone Logan and Jerry Blevins will likely be signed before that happens. The Mets and Dodgers are also presumed to have interest in the lefty after attending his pitching showcase last week.
Breslow, 36, last pitched for the Marlins in 2016. He recorded a 4.50 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and 4.5 SO/9 over just 14 innings in Miami and was released midseason after tanking even further in Triple-A New Orleans. The veteran southpaw hasn’t pitched a full season since 2015, when he ended a four-year stint with the Red Sox after delivering a 4.15 ERA, 3.2 BB/9 and 6.4 SO/9 in 65 innings — a far cry from the 1.81 ERA he put up during his second season in Boston.
Despite some key adjustments Breslow made to his mechanics and delivery over the winter, much of his value appears to be tied to his affordability. That should help him net a contract with the Dodgers if Logan and Blevins don’t pan out, as Rosenthal points out that both relievers are supposedly set on two-year, $12 million contracts for the upcoming season. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are rumored to be in the market for two relievers, which could give Breslow an advantage if they can’t find the money to commit to more expensive names.
Orioles general manager Dan Duquette is planning on taking right-handers Kevin Gausman and Brad Brach and catcher Caleb Joseph to arbitration hearings next month, according to comments made by the GM during FanFest on Saturday.
Gausman, 26, returned to a full-time starting role with the Orioles in 2016. He went 9-12 with a 3.61 ERA, 2.4 BB/9 and 8.7 SO/9 over 179 2/3 innings, a substantial improvement over the 4.25 ERA he posted as a swingman in 2015. He filed for $3.55 million and was met with a $3.15 million offer by the team, but the two have been unable to compromise on a midpoint in the weeks following the deadline.
Right-handed reliever Brad Brach had a stunning season in Baltimore, earning his first career All-Star nomination and touting a career-best 2.05 ERA, 2.5 BB/9 and 10.5 SO/9 through 79 innings. The 30-year-old requested $3.05 million, which was countered by a $2.525 million sum from the Orioles.
Things weren’t so hot for 30-year-old part-time backstop Caleb Joseph, who sustained a severe testicular injury on a wayward foul tip and lugged a .174/.216/.197 batting line and three doubles through 141 PA with the club last year. Joseph is expected to serve as the primary backup for catcher Welington Castillo in 2017. The team offered $700,000 to Joseph’s $1 million request.
The Dodgers signed free agent first baseman Ike Davis to a minor league deal on Friday, as first reported by Baseball America’s Matt Eddy (and later confirmed by the team). He’ll be the club’s 22nd non-roster invitee to receive an invite to spring training.
Davis, 29, was plagued by a knee injury last spring and spent the first half of the 2016 season at the Rangers’ Triple-A Round Rock. Despite slashing a modest .268/.350/.437 through 39 games with the team, he was released in June and promptly signed a major league contract with the Yankees in order to anchor their depth at first base. He lasted just eight games before his next minor league demotion, keeping a .214/.267/.214 batting line and one RBI through 15 PA.
Davis hasn’t seen a full-time role on a major league roster since his one-year stint with the 2014 Pirates, and it doesn’t look like Dodgers will afford him that opportunity in 2017. While he’ll compete for a backup role in spring training, he’s more likely to stick in the minors as first base insurance should something happen to starting first baseman Adrian Gonzalez or Darin Ruf.