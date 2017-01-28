Report: Chris Tillman still isn’t close to an extension

According to a report from MASN Sports’ Roch Kubatko, right-hander Chris Tillman isn’t “optimistic about contract extension talks before spring training.” The 28-year-old has reportedly been engaged in extension talks with the Orioles since early December, but the club appears to be taking its time settling on a concrete offer.

It’s not the first time talks have stalled between the two. Tillman discussed a possible extension with the team prior to the 2015 season, but when they couldn’t reach an agreement prior to Opening Day, he said he’d prefer not to continue negotiations through the regular season. Per Kubatko’s report, the righty will take the same approach this time around, though the pressure to work out a deal is considerably higher as he’s set to hit free agency after the 2017 season.

Tillman completed his eighth year with the Orioles in 2016. His 16-6 record was helped by a 3.77 ERA, 3.5 BB/9 and 7.3 SO/9 over 172 innings, a marked improvement over his 2015 totals despite dealing with a bout of shoulder inflammation at the end of the season. Value-wise, he delivered a career-best 2.4 fWAR for the club, besting even his banner 2014 season in Baltimore.

Follow @wcoastfangirl