Nationals sign Vance Worley to minor league deal

Free agent right-hander Vance Worley signed a minor league deal with the Nationals on Saturday, per a team announcement. The deal includes an invite to spring training. SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo adds that the contract is for $1 million with an additional $1.65 million in incentives, though the details of the contract have yet to be released by the club.

News of the signing came as some surprise considering comments made by Orioles’ GM Dan Duquette several hours before the deal was announced:

Dan Duquette says the #Orioles have made an offer to bring back Vance Worley. — Jon Meoli (@JonMeoli) January 28, 2017

Worley was non-tendered by the Orioles following a one-year run with Baltimore in 2016. He produced a 3.53 ERA, 3.6 BB/9 and 5.8 SO/9 over 86 2/3 innings, bringing his total value to just 0.1 fWAR on the year. His career line is little better: in seven major league seasons, the righty has pitched to a 3.75 ERA, 2.9 BB/9 and 6.8 SO/9 in multiple stints with the Phillies, Twins, Pirates and Orioles.

The 29-year-old swingman will likely compete for a bullpen spot in spring training, as the Nationals already have a stacked rotation featuring Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Gio Gonzalez, Tanner Roark, Joe Ross and A.J. Cole.

