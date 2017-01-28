Nationals sign Vance Worley to minor league deal

Free agent right-hander Vance Worley signed a minor league deal with the Nationals on Saturday, per a team announcement. The deal includes an invite to spring training. SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo adds that the contract is for $1 million with an additional $1.65 million in incentives, though the details of the contract have yet to be released by the club.
News of the signing came as some surprise considering comments made by Orioles’ GM Dan Duquette several hours before the deal was announced:
Worley was non-tendered by the Orioles following a one-year run with Baltimore in 2016. He produced a 3.53 ERA, 3.6 BB/9 and 5.8 SO/9 over 86 2/3 innings, bringing his total value to just 0.1 fWAR on the year. His career line is little better: in seven major league seasons, the righty has pitched to a 3.75 ERA, 2.9 BB/9 and 6.8 SO/9 in multiple stints with the Phillies, Twins, Pirates and Orioles.
The 29-year-old swingman will likely compete for a bullpen spot in spring training, as the Nationals already have a stacked rotation featuring Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Gio Gonzalez, Tanner Roark, Joe Ross and A.J. Cole.
Yoan Moncada isn’t abandoning his post at second base anytime soon, but comments from White Sox GM Rick Hahn on Saturday indicated that a switch to the outfield might not be out of the question:
Echoing Hahn’s comments, Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe reported that the team is “100 percent committed to keeping Yoan Moncada at second base,” per an anonymous team source. The 21-year-old isn’t a stranger to switching things up on the field, and was stationed at third base with the Red Sox for a short-lived stint in the majors last season. In a best-case scenario, he might do for the White Sox what Mookie Betts did for the Red Sox after successfully making the shift to center field in 2014, though Moncada has no proven experience (in the major leagues or otherwise) in the outfield to date.
No matter where he ends up, however, the White Sox appear to be taking things slowly with their prized prospect. Per Cafardo’s report, he’ll begin the year in Triple-A Columbus and work on refining his defensive skills before the club permits another jump to the big leagues.
According to FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal, the Blue Jays, Indians and Twins have reportedly emerged as frontrunners to sign free agent left-hander Craig Breslow. No offers are on the table yet, however, and Rosenthal speculates that fellow free agent left-handers Boone Logan and Jerry Blevins will likely be signed before that happens. The Mets and Dodgers are also presumed to have interest in the lefty after attending his pitching showcase last week.
Breslow, 36, last pitched for the Marlins in 2016. He recorded a 4.50 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and 4.5 SO/9 over just 14 innings in Miami and was released midseason after tanking even further in Triple-A New Orleans. The veteran southpaw hasn’t pitched a full season since 2015, when he ended a four-year stint with the Red Sox after delivering a 4.15 ERA, 3.2 BB/9 and 6.4 SO/9 in 65 innings — a far cry from the 1.81 ERA he put up during his second season in Boston.
Despite some key adjustments Breslow made to his mechanics and delivery over the winter, much of his value appears to be tied to his affordability. That should help him net a contract with the Dodgers if Logan and Blevins don’t pan out, as Rosenthal points out that both relievers are supposedly set on two-year, $12 million contracts for the upcoming season. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are rumored to be in the market for two relievers, which could give Breslow an advantage if they can’t find the money to commit to more expensive names.