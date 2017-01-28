Dodgers sign Ike Davis to minor league deal

The Dodgers signed free agent first baseman Ike Davis to a minor league deal on Friday, as first reported by Baseball America’s Matt Eddy (and later confirmed by the team). He’ll be the club’s 22nd non-roster invitee to receive an invite to spring training.
Davis, 29, was plagued by a knee injury last spring and spent the first half of the 2016 season at the Rangers’ Triple-A Round Rock. Despite slashing a modest .268/.350/.437 through 39 games with the team, he was released in June and promptly signed a major league contract with the Yankees in order to anchor their depth at first base. He lasted just eight games before his next minor league demotion, keeping a .214/.267/.214 batting line and one RBI through 15 PA.
Davis hasn’t seen a full-time role on a major league roster since his one-year stint with the 2014 Pirates, and it doesn’t look like Dodgers will afford him that opportunity in 2017. While he’ll compete for a backup role in spring training, he’s more likely to stick in the minors as first base insurance should something happen to starting first baseman Adrian Gonzalez or Darin Ruf.
Orioles general manager Dan Duquette is planning on taking right-handers Kevin Gausman and Brad Brach and catcher Caleb Joseph to arbitration hearings next month, according to comments made by the GM during FanFest on Saturday.
Gausman, 26, returned to a full-time starting role with the Orioles in 2016. He went 9-12 with a 3.61 ERA, 2.4 BB/9 and 8.7 SO/9 over 179 2/3 innings, a substantial improvement over the 4.25 ERA he posted as a swingman in 2015. He filed for $3.55 million and was met with a $3.15 million offer by the team, but the two have been unable to compromise on a midpoint in the weeks following the deadline.
Right-handed reliever Brad Brach had a stunning season in Baltimore, earning his first career All-Star nomination and touting a career-best 2.05 ERA, 2.5 BB/9 and 10.5 SO/9 through 79 innings. The 30-year-old requested $3.05 million, which was countered by a $2.525 million sum from the Orioles.
Things weren’t so hot for 30-year-old part-time backstop Caleb Joseph, who sustained a severe testicular injury on a wayward foul tip and lugged a .174/.216/.197 batting line and three doubles through 141 PA with the club last year. Joseph is expected to serve as the primary backup for catcher Welington Castillo in 2017. The team offered $700,000 to Joseph’s $1 million request.
The Twins have commissioned a bronze statue in honor of former manager Tom Kelly, per a team announcement during TwinsFest on Friday. The statue will be unveiled and officially dedicated sometime during the 2017 season, and will join other notable Twins figures outside Target Field, including Rod Carew, Kirby Puckett, Carl Pohlad, Eloise Pohlad, Calvin Griffith, Tony Oliva, Harmon Killebrew and Kent Hrbek. It’s the latest of several ways the Twins have honored Kelly over the last 15 years, from his induction into the Twins’ Hall of Fame in 2002 to the retirement of his #10 jersey number in 2012.
Twins president Dave St. Peter convinced Kelly to accept the statue in recognition of his integral role on the team in the 1980s and 90s. From MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger:
The Minnesota Twins are excited to have this opportunity to further celebrate and recognize the incredible career of the one and only Tom Kelly,” St. Peter said. “Tom’s contributions to the Twins organization and the Upper Midwest baseball community are quite significant. This statue will help memorialize Tom’s greatness and ensure future generations are aware of the T.K. story.
The statue will be cast in bronze and designed by artist Bill Mack. The uniform design will stand out from the other seven statues, at Kelly’s request.
They picked one out, and I think I’m standing with my fungo,” Kelly said. “The big discussion is about the uniform. The rest of the statues have ‘Twins’ [across the jersey], but I kind of like the pinstriped uniforms with the ‘M’ hat and Minnesota.
Kelly was the last Twins manager to lead the club to a World Series championship. Over 16 years, he established a 1,140-1,244 record and guided the team through two postseason runs, both of which ended with World Series rings. His first title in 1987 made him the youngest manager to reach the ALCS and the fifth rookie manager to win a championship title. After leading the Twins through another championship run in 1991, the follow-up to a 95-67 regular season, Kelly was honored with his first and only AL Manager of the Year award. He remains the winningest and longest-tenured manager in Twins’ history.