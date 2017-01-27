Victor Martinez had hernia surgery in October

Tigers general manager Al Avila revealed that DH Victor Martinez had surgery in October for a sports hernia.
If the hernia hindered Martinez last season it wasn’t terribly apparent. He had a better first half than second half, but not drastically so. His worst month was July, he had an excellent August and then had a less-than-fantastic but by no means terrible September, so one has to assume it was a nagging thing more than anything. Avila characterized it as minor. For the entire season he hit .289/.351/.476 with 27 homers and 86 RBI.
Martinez is almost fully recovered but he may get eased into spring training activities out of an abundance of caution. He should be ready for the regular season.
The Mariners and Athletics made a minor trade on Thursday evening. The Mariners acquired pitcher Dillon Overton from the Athletics in exchange for minor league catcher Jason Goldstein. The Mariners designated catcher Jesus Sucre to create roster space.
Overton, 25, pitched 24 1/3 innings in his first major league season in 2016 for the A’s, yielding 31 runs (all earned) on 48 hits and seven walks with 17 strikeouts. He was very prone to the home run, giving up 12 of them. The Mariners, though, see a lefty who will be under team control for a long time and has room to improve.
Goldstein, soon to be 23 years old, just wrapped up his first season of pro ball. He played five games with the Mariners’ rookie league team and 14 with their low-A affiliate in Everett, Washington. Combined, he hit .279/.328/.311 with two doubles and six RBI in 68 plate appearances.
Starting around this time every year, teams begin to trickle in announcements for their Opening Day starting pitchers. This is really only true of teams with slam-dunk choices, like the Astros with Dallas Keuchel or the Dodgers with Clayton Kershaw. The Mariners, too, have a fairly easy decision.
As Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports, manager Scott Servais has announced that Felix Hernandez will start on Opening Day, April 3, for the Mariners against the Astros on the road. It will be Hernandez’s 10th career Opening Day start for the Mariners and his ninth consecutively. The Mariners have won all but one of those 10 starts, with that lone loss occurring last season against the Rangers.
Hernandez, who will turn 31 years old shortly after Opening Day, wasn’t quite his usual dominating self in 2016. He made 25 starts, putting up a 3.82 ERA with a 122/65 K/BB ratio over 153 1/3 innings. The right-hander also dealt with a calf injury that hampered him between the end of May and mid-July. The Mariners are hoping Hernandez can return to being the Cy Young Award contender he has been over the last five years.