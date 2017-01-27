MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 8: Former Manager Tom Kelly of the Minnesota Twins is honored with the retiring of his number, #10, before a game at Target Field against the Cleveland Indians on September 8, 2012 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Marilyn Indahl/Getty Images)
Twins will dedicate Target Field statue to Tom Kelly

By Ashley VarelaJan 27, 2017, 11:56 PM EST

The Twins have commissioned a bronze statue in honor of former manager Tom Kelly, per a team announcement during TwinsFest on Friday. The statue will be unveiled and officially dedicated sometime during the 2017 season, and will join other notable Twins figures outside Target Field, including Rod Carew, Kirby Puckett, Carl Pohlad, Eloise Pohlad, Calvin Griffith, Tony Oliva, Harmon Killebrew and Kent Hrbek. It’s the latest of several ways the Twins have honored Kelly over the last 15 years, from his induction into the Twins’ Hall of Fame in 2002 to the retirement of his #10 jersey number in 2012.

Twins president Dave St. Peter convinced Kelly to accept the statue in recognition of his integral role on the team in the 1980s and 90s. From MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger:

The Minnesota Twins are excited to have this opportunity to further celebrate and recognize the incredible career of the one and only Tom Kelly,” St. Peter said. “Tom’s contributions to the Twins organization and the Upper Midwest baseball community are quite significant. This statue will help memorialize Tom’s greatness and ensure future generations are aware of the T.K. story.

The statue will be cast in bronze and designed by artist Bill Mack. The uniform design will stand out from the other seven statues, at Kelly’s request.

They picked one out, and I think I’m standing with my fungo,” Kelly said. “The big discussion is about the uniform. The rest of the statues have ‘Twins’ [across the jersey], but I kind of like the pinstriped uniforms with the ‘M’ hat and Minnesota.

Kelly was the last Twins manager to lead the club to a World Series championship. Over 16 years, he established a 1,140-1,244 record and guided the team through two postseason runs, both of which ended with World Series rings. His first title in 1987 made him the youngest manager to reach the ALCS and the fifth rookie manager to win a championship title. After leading the Twins through another championship run in 1991, the follow-up to a 95-67 regular season, Kelly was honored with his first and only AL Manager of the Year award. He remains the winningest and longest-tenured manager in Twins’ history.

Heyman: Twins could be good fit for Mike Napoli

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 29: Mike Napoli #26 of the Cleveland Indians warms up before Game Four of the 2016 World Series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on October 29, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
By Ashley VarelaJan 27, 2017, 9:28 PM EST

Mike Napoli still hasn’t anchored himself to a major league team for the upcoming season, but FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman speculates that the Twins might be just what he’s looking for.

While it’s all conjecture at this point, Heyman cites comments made by Twins’ GM Thad Levine, who told press on Friday that the team is actively searching for a veteran clubhouse leader. Napoli fits the bill off and on the field, where he batted a career-high 34 home runs for the Indians in 2016 (never mind the .239/.335/.465 slash line or the career-high 194 strikeouts).

Despite some early inquires from the Orioles and Astros, the 35-year-old infielder has received the most substantial interest from the Rangers this offseason. The club is reportedly only interested in offering a one-year deal, however, and it’s unclear whether or not Napoli is interested in a short-term situation moving forward. Should the Twins come knocking, Heyman notes that they’ll likely have to consider a platoon at first base/DH with Joe Mauer in order to accommodate Napoli in the lineup.

Report: Peter Bourjos to sign with White Sox

MIAMI, FL - SEPTEMBER 07: Peter Bourjos #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during a game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on September 7, 2016 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
By Ashley VarelaJan 27, 2017, 8:14 PM EST

The White Sox have reportedly struck a minor league deal with free agent outfielder Peter Bourjos, per Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. The deal includes an invite to spring training, where Bourjos is expected to compete alongside Jacob May, Charlie Tilson and Adam Engel for a spot on the roster.

The 30-year-old center fielder was claimed off waivers by the Phillies in December 2015 and slashed .251/.292/.389 with five home runs and a .681 OPS for the club in 2016. Despite showing some inconsistencies at the plate early in the year, it was a step up for the veteran outfielder after he toed the Mendoza line with the Cardinals in 2015. He’s a career .243 hitter who hit his stride with the Angels back in 2010, though the White Sox’ crop of untested prospects shouldn’t crowd him out of a roster spot come Opening Day.

The deal has not yet been confirmed by the team.