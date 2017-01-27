The Yankees are going to be wearing godawful caps in spring training

Spring training is a big business now and teams make a special effort to wear — and sell — variations on their uniforms and caps which are unique to spring training. Which, hey, everyone’s gotta make a buck I guess.
Some of these spring training duds are better than others, however. As can be seen at Sportslogos.net, who was tipped off by one of their readers as to what the Yankees spring training caps are going to look like. Would you believe . . . pinstripes on the bill of the cap?
I think I speak for everyone when I say that teams should go back to the old system of working out in private in some secluded location like Catalina Island or some swamp in Louisiana, breaking camp, playing a couple of barnstorming games and then starting the regular season.
Some of you may miss spring training and I understand that, but this is for the good of the game.
Yesterday, when we learned that the Cleveland Indians were going to host the 2019 All-Star Game, I asked whether or not Major League Baseball, in exchange for granting the Indians the biggest, most lucrative gift the league can give a team, extracted any promises from them regarding Chief Wahoo. Which would be appropriate given that Manfred himself suggested in October that the league would like to see the end of the Indians racist logo.
Today Paul Hoynes reports that Manfred and Indians owner Paul Dolan met to discuss Wahoo before the All-Star Game announcement. They are not talking about those conversations other than acknowledging that they occurred:
“I’m not going to speculate on what I want the end of the process to be,” Manfred when asked about Chief Wahoo after the All-Star Game announcement. “Paul has been fantastic about engaging. We’ve had a number of conversations.
“I want those conversations to continue and I think we’ll produce a result that will be good for the Indians and good for baseball. But what exactly that is I don’t want to speculate.”
If the end process is not the total elimination of Chief Wahoo, than Major League Baseball has squandered the best chance it will ever have to exert any sort of pressure on the Indians about this. The All-Star Game now awarded, there is not a future sanction or enticement the league can offer that can compare. The Indians, riding the highest amounts of good will following an American League Pennant and the signing of a major free agent this offseason, will never have more political capital to burn with their fan base.
So we’re left to trust Manfred that he did what a lawyer like him with years of negotiating experience would naturally do in the situation in which he has found himself: used his leverage to get a thing he is on record as saying he wants. If he did not, it’s either evidence of poor negotiating skills or, alternatively, evidence that his claim that he is sensitive to the ugliness of one of Major League Baseball’s 30 clubs sporting racist caricatures on national television is phony.
We’ll see.
ESPN’s Keith Law has been publishing his annual Top-100 Prospects list this week in installments. Now all 100 are up. Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi is #1.
Both Benintendi and number two on the list, Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, are familiar names now. The former would not be eligible for the list anymore if he had not sustained an injury late in the year that kept him from reaching the requisite number of games played. The latter was a single game shy of the mark. This will obviously be their last go-arounds (goes around? I dunno) on the list.
For the other 98 you have to check out Law’s posts. As with his farm system rankings, it’s ESPN Insider only.