Report: Peter Bourjos to sign with White Sox

The White Sox have reportedly struck a minor league deal with free agent outfielder Peter Bourjos, per Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. The deal includes an invite to spring training, where Bourjos is expected to compete alongside Jacob May, Charlie Tilson and Adam Engel for a spot on the roster.
The 30-year-old center fielder was claimed off waivers by the Phillies in December 2015 and slashed .251/.292/.389 with five home runs and a .681 OPS for the club in 2016. Despite showing some inconsistencies at the plate early in the year, it was a step up for the veteran outfielder after he toed the Mendoza line with the Cardinals in 2015. He’s a career .243 hitter who hit his stride with the Angels back in 2010, though the White Sox’ crop of untested prospects shouldn’t crowd him out of a roster spot come Opening Day.
The deal has not yet been confirmed by the team.
Veteran right-hander Kris Medlen is reportedly returning to the majors on a minor league deal with the Braves, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s David O’Brien writes. Medlen’s option was declined by the Royals last November.
Medlen, 31, labored through 24 1/3 innings and a 7.77 ERA in six starts for the Royals last spring. The remainder of his season was lost to a bout of rotator cuff inflammation in his right shoulder, the latest in a long history of injuries that includes two Tommy John surgeries. He last pitched a full season with the Braves in 2013, touting a 3.11 ERA, 2.1 BB/9 and 7.2 SO/9 over 197 innings.
Per O’Brien’s report, the deal does not include an invitation to spring training. Earning a major league job doesn’t appear to be out of the question, but Medlen is expected to spend additional time rehabbing his shoulder and refining his mechanics before making any big strides on the mound. While there’s no timetable for his return to the majors, it’s a huge step forward for the righty, who was supposedly contemplating retirement after cutting ties with the Royals during the offseason. Via O’Brien:
I’m giving it a go and Coppy (Braves general manager John Coppolella) and Co. are being patient and 100 percent supportive,” Medlen said. “Couldn’t be happier about the situation compared to where I was mentally about four months ago.
The contract has yet to be confirmed by the team.
Yesterday, when we learned that the Cleveland Indians were going to host the 2019 All-Star Game, I asked whether or not Major League Baseball, in exchange for granting the Indians the biggest, most lucrative gift the league can give a team, extracted any promises from them regarding Chief Wahoo. Which would be appropriate given that Manfred himself suggested in October that the league would like to see the end of the Indians racist logo.
Today Paul Hoynes reports that Manfred and Indians owner Paul Dolan met to discuss Wahoo before the All-Star Game announcement. They are not talking about those conversations other than acknowledging that they occurred:
“I’m not going to speculate on what I want the end of the process to be,” Manfred when asked about Chief Wahoo after the All-Star Game announcement. “Paul has been fantastic about engaging. We’ve had a number of conversations.
“I want those conversations to continue and I think we’ll produce a result that will be good for the Indians and good for baseball. But what exactly that is I don’t want to speculate.”
If the end process is not the total elimination of Chief Wahoo, than Major League Baseball has squandered the best chance it will ever have to exert any sort of pressure on the Indians about this. The All-Star Game now awarded, there is not a future sanction or enticement the league can offer that can compare. The Indians, riding the highest amounts of good will following an American League Pennant and the signing of a major free agent this offseason, will never have more political capital to burn with their fan base.
So we’re left to trust Manfred that he did what a lawyer like him with years of negotiating experience would naturally do in the situation in which he has found himself: used his leverage to get a thing he is on record as saying he wants. If he did, wonderful. We’d like to hear about it soon, and in concrete terms. If he did not, it’s either evidence of poor negotiating skills or, alternatively, evidence that his claim that he is appreciative of the ugliness of one of Major League Baseball’s 30 clubs sporting racist caricatures on national television is phony.
We’ll see.