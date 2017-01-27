Heyman: Twins could be good fit for Mike Napoli

Mike Napoli still hasn’t anchored himself to a major league team for the upcoming season, but FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman speculates that the Twins might be just what he’s looking for.
While it’s all conjecture at this point, Heyman cites comments made by Twins’ GM Thad Levine, who told press on Friday that the team is actively searching for a veteran clubhouse leader. Napoli fits the bill off and on the field, where he batted a career-high 34 home runs for the Indians in 2016 (never mind the .239/.335/.465 slash line or the career-high 194 strikeouts).
Despite some early inquires from the Orioles and Astros, the 35-year-old infielder has received the most substantial interest from the Rangers this offseason. The club is reportedly only interested in offering a one-year deal, however, and it’s unclear whether or not Napoli is interested in a short-term situation moving forward. Should the Twins come knocking, Heyman notes that they’ll likely have to consider a platoon at first base/DH with Joe Mauer in order to accommodate Napoli in the lineup.
The White Sox have reportedly struck a minor league deal with free agent outfielder Peter Bourjos, per Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. The deal includes an invite to spring training, where Bourjos is expected to compete alongside Jacob May, Charlie Tilson and Adam Engel for a spot on the roster.
The 30-year-old center fielder was claimed off waivers by the Phillies in December 2015 and slashed .251/.292/.389 with five home runs and a .681 OPS for the club in 2016. Despite showing some inconsistencies at the plate early in the year, it was a step up for the veteran outfielder after he toed the Mendoza line with the Cardinals in 2015. He’s a career .243 hitter who hit his stride with the Angels back in 2010, though the White Sox’ crop of untested prospects shouldn’t crowd him out of a roster spot come Opening Day.
The deal has not yet been confirmed by the team.
Veteran right-hander Kris Medlen is reportedly returning to the majors on a minor league deal with the Braves, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s David O’Brien writes. Medlen’s option was declined by the Royals last November.
Medlen, 31, labored through 24 1/3 innings and a 7.77 ERA in six starts for the Royals last spring. The remainder of his season was lost to a bout of rotator cuff inflammation in his right shoulder, the latest in a long history of injuries that includes two Tommy John surgeries. He last pitched a full season with the Braves in 2013, touting a 3.11 ERA, 2.1 BB/9 and 7.2 SO/9 over 197 innings.
Per O’Brien’s report, the deal does not include an invitation to spring training. Earning a major league job doesn’t appear to be out of the question, but Medlen is expected to spend additional time rehabbing his shoulder and refining his mechanics before making any big strides on the mound. While there’s no timetable for his return to the majors, it’s a huge step forward for the righty, who was supposedly contemplating retirement after cutting ties with the Royals during the offseason. Via O’Brien:
I’m giving it a go and Coppy (Braves general manager John Coppolella) and Co. are being patient and 100 percent supportive,” Medlen said. “Couldn’t be happier about the situation compared to where I was mentally about four months ago.
The contract has yet to be confirmed by the team.