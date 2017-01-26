Mariners acquire Dillon Overton from the Athletics

The Mariners and Athletics made a minor trade on Thursday evening. The Mariners acquired pitcher Dillon Overton from the Athletics in exchange for minor league catcher Jason Goldstein. The Mariners designated catcher Jesus Sucre to create roster space.
Overton, 25, pitched 24 1/3 innings in his first major league season in 2016 for the A’s, yielding 31 runs (all earned) on 48 hits and seven walks with 17 strikeouts. He was very prone to the home run, giving up 12 of them. The Mariners, though, see a lefty who will be under team control for a long time and has room to improve.
Goldstein, soon to be 23 years old, just wrapped up his first season of pro ball. He played five games with the Mariners’ rookie league team and 14 with their low-A affiliate in Everett, Washington. Combined, he hit .279/.328/.311 with two doubles and six RBI in 68 plate appearances.
Starting around this time every year, teams begin to trickle in announcements for their Opening Day starting pitchers. This is really only true of teams with slam-dunk choices, like the Astros with Dallas Keuchel or the Dodgers with Clayton Kershaw. The Mariners, too, have a fairly easy decision.
As Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports, manager Scott Servais has announced that Felix Hernandez will start on Opening Day, April 3, for the Mariners against the Astros on the road. It will be Hernandez’s 10th career Opening Day start for the Mariners and his ninth consecutively. The Mariners have won all but one of those 10 starts, with that lone loss occurring last season against the Rangers.
Hernandez, who will turn 31 years old shortly after Opening Day, wasn’t quite his usual dominating self in 2016. He made 25 starts, putting up a 3.82 ERA with a 122/65 K/BB ratio over 153 1/3 innings. The right-hander also dealt with a calf injury that hampered him between the end of May and mid-July. The Mariners are hoping Hernandez can return to being the Cy Young Award contender he has been over the last five years.
Seattle police have broken up a high-end burglary ring dubbed the “Rock Smash Burglary Crew.” I’ll give you three guesses as to why they got that name and I’ll spot you the rock and the smashing.
Whatever you call them, though, they were going pretty good for a while: they stole $3 million in jewelry from over 100 homes in expensive neighborhoods since April. One of the victims: Mariners ace Felix Hernandez:
Mylett said the burglars stole cash, jewelry and high-end handbags, including one worth upward of $300,000. Other loot included Hernandez’s 2015 Major League Baseball All-Star ring and an engraved watch, stolen from the pitcher’s home in November, said Mylett.
One of them, a guy named Severson, was clearly the brains of the operation. He got caught because he dropped his cell phone at one of the crime scenes. But it’s not like his accomplishments were that smart either:
Severson’s alleged accomplices were arrested Monday at a home in the 3200 block of 62nd Avenue Southwest in West Seattle, according to Bellevue police. One of the men was wearing a customized wristwatch, engraved with Hernandez’s nickname, “King Felix,” at the time of his arrest, Mylett said.
Way to go, buddy.
This is not the first time Hernandez has been victimized. You may recall that in 2013 Maria Peguero, the wife of then-Mariners outfielder Carlos Peguero, pleaded guilty to wire-fraud charges for making nearly $180,000 worth of online purchases on a debit card belonging to Sandra Hernandez, Felix Hernandez‘s wife.
The guy gets no run support for years and bad luck after that. Born under a bad sign I guess.