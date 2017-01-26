Mariners acquire Dillon Overton from the Athletics

The Mariners and Athletics made a minor trade on Thursday evening. The Mariners acquired pitcher Dillon Overton from the Athletics in exchange for minor league catcher Jason Goldstein. The Mariners designated catcher Jesus Sucre to create roster space.

Overton, 25, pitched 24 1/3 innings in his first major league season in 2016 for the A’s, yielding 31 runs (all earned) on 48 hits and seven walks with 17 strikeouts. He was very prone to the home run, giving up 12 of them. The Mariners, though, see a lefty who will be under team control for a long time and has room to improve.

Goldstein, soon to be 23 years old, just wrapped up his first season of pro ball. He played five games with the Mariners’ rookie league team and 14 with their low-A affiliate in Everett, Washington. Combined, he hit .279/.328/.311 with two doubles and six RBI in 68 plate appearances.

Follow @Baer_Bill