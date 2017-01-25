Yordano Ventura laid to rest

Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, who was killed in an automobile accident early Sunday morning, was laid to rest yesterday in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic. This story from the Kansas City Star, who had reporters Vahe Gregorian and Maria Torres on the scene, is touching, evocative and above all sad.
The funeral took place on the field of the ballpark where he learned to play the game as a boy but was attended by the teammates with whom he scaled to baseball’s greatest heights, his manager Ned Yost and Royals general manager Dayton Moore.
Sal Perez gave the eulogy:
“He wasn’t just a teammate or a friend. He was a brother. We’ve known him since he started playing for Kansas City. His moments aside, he had a big heart. It’s incredibly sad what we’re going through right now . . . I regret the loss of our brother Ventura. Only God knows why he does these things. “I love you. And on behalf of the Kansas City Royals, I wish for all of you strength.”
Eric Hosmer, Alcides Escobar, Mike Moustakas, Greg Holland, Jarrod Dyson and Chris Getz, sang at the ceremony.
Rest in peace, Yordano Ventura.
Susan Slusser reports that the Oakland Athletics have signed Adam Rosales to a one year deal.
Rosales, who hit a decent .229/.319/.495 in 105 games for the Padres last year while playing every position except pitcher, catcher and center field, was with the A’s between 2010 and 2013. 2013 was particularly fun as this happened to him:
- As August 2013 dawned, Rosales was an Athletic;
- The Athletics DFA’d him on August 2 and he was claimed by the Rangers;
- He joined the Rangers, got his uniform, learned their signs and then was promptly DFA’d three days later.
- He was claimed by the Athletics on August 8, flew to Toronto and joined his team as it prepared to face the Blue Jays.
- On August 9, the Athletics once again DFA’d him.
- On August 12 the Rangers claimed him.
He stuck with the Rangers for a while after that and somehow spent all last season with the Padres. Now he’s back in Oakland.
Texas: you’re on the clock.
Ken Rosenthal reports that the Dodgers have acquired outfielder Brett Eibner from the Athletics for a minor leaguer. The name of the minor leaguer is not yet known.
Eibner was recently designated for assignment by the A’s. He’s 28 and hit .193/.266/.353 in 208 plate appearances in the majors last season. He hit quite well in 54 games at Triple-A, however, and can play all three outfield positions, making him a passable depth piece.