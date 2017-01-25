KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 23: Yordano Ventura #30 of the Kansas City Royals reacts in the sixth inning while taking on the Toronto Blue Jays in game six of the 2015 MLB American League Championship Series at Kauffman Stadium on October 23, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Yordano Ventura laid to rest

5 Comments
By Craig CalcaterraJan 25, 2017, 7:47 AM EST

Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, who was killed in an automobile accident early Sunday morning, was laid to rest yesterday in Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic. This story from the Kansas City Star, who had reporters Vahe Gregorian and Maria Torres on the scene, is touching, evocative and above all sad.

The funeral took place on the field of the ballpark where he learned to play the game as a boy but was attended by the teammates with whom he scaled to baseball’s greatest heights, his manager Ned Yost and Royals general manager Dayton Moore.

Sal Perez gave the eulogy:

“He wasn’t just a teammate or a friend. He was a brother. We’ve known him since he started playing for Kansas City. His moments aside, he had a big heart. It’s incredibly sad what we’re going through right now . . . I regret the loss of our brother Ventura. Only God knows why he does these things. “I love you. And on behalf of the Kansas City Royals, I wish for all of you strength.”

Eric Hosmer, Alcides Escobar, Mike Moustakas, Greg Holland, Jarrod Dyson and Chris Getz, sang at the ceremony.

Rest in peace, Yordano Ventura.

The A’s sign Adam Rosales. Again.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: Adam Rosales #9 of the San Diego Padres hits a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PETCO Park on April 19, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Craig CalcaterraJan 25, 2017, 1:21 PM EST

Susan Slusser reports that the Oakland Athletics have signed Adam Rosales to a one year deal.

Rosales, who hit a decent .229/.319/.495 in 105 games for the Padres last year while playing every position except pitcher, catcher and center field, was with the A’s between 2010 and 2013. 2013 was particularly fun as this happened to him:

  • As August 2013 dawned, Rosales was an Athletic;
  • The Athletics DFA’d him on August 2 and he was claimed by the Rangers;
  • He joined the Rangers, got his uniform, learned their signs and then was promptly DFA’d three days later.
  • He was claimed by the Athletics on August 8, flew to Toronto and joined his team as it prepared to face the Blue Jays.
  • On August 9, the Athletics once again DFA’d him.
  • On August 12 the Rangers claimed him.

He stuck with the Rangers for a while after that and somehow spent all last season with the Padres. Now he’s back in Oakland.

Texas: you’re on the clock.

Dodgers and A’s make a minor trade

ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Brett Eibner #39 of the Oakland Athletics flies out while bunting during the eighth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 26, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Leave a comment
By Craig CalcaterraJan 25, 2017, 12:48 PM EST

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Dodgers have acquired outfielder Brett Eibner from the Athletics for a minor leaguer. The name of the minor leaguer is not yet known.

Eibner was recently designated for assignment by the A’s. He’s 28 and hit .193/.266/.353 in 208 plate appearances in the majors last season. He hit quite well in 54 games at Triple-A, however, and can play all three outfield positions, making him a passable depth piece.