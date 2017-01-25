The A’s sign Adam Rosales. Again.

Susan Slusser reports that the Oakland Athletics have signed Adam Rosales to a one year deal.

Rosales, who hit a decent .229/.319/.495 in 105 games for the Padres last year while playing every position except pitcher, catcher and center field, was with the A’s between 2010 and 2013. 2013 was particularly fun as this happened to him:

As August 2013 dawned, Rosales was an Athletic;

The Athletics DFA’d him on August 2 and he was claimed by the Rangers;

He joined the Rangers, got his uniform, learned their signs and then was promptly DFA’d three days later.

He was claimed by the Athletics on August 8, flew to Toronto and joined his team as it prepared to face the Blue Jays.

On August 9, the Athletics once again DFA’d him.

On August 12 the Rangers claimed him.

He stuck with the Rangers for a while after that and somehow spent all last season with the Padres. Now he’s back in Oakland.

Texas: you’re on the clock.

