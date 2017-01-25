MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 23: Ryan Howard #6 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on after hitting a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning of the game on June 23, 2016 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Ryan Howard would like you to know that he is not retired

By Craig CalcaterraJan 25, 2017, 9:50 AM EST

Ken Rosenthal of Fox catches up with Ryan Howard.

Howard, 37, is without a team at the moment but he has not retired. A state of affairs that many are confused about, it seems, as Howard tells Rosenthal:

Ryan Howard and his wife, Krystle, had something of a bet this offseason, a “friendly little thing,” as Ryan put it.

Fans would approach Ryan in Philadelphia and tell him, “Great career.” Krystle interpreted the remark as congratulations for his accomplishments with the Phillies. Ryan would tell her no, that after his farewell ceremony at Citizens Bank Park last September, fans thought he was retired.

So, Ryan said, every time a fan would say, “Great career,” he and Krystle would ask, “What do you mean?” trying to get clarity on the perception of where he stood.

Ryan — without being critical of the Phillies — believes that his on-field farewell at the end of last season at Citizens Bank Park made people think he was retiring, not merely that his career in red pinstripes was over. Sort of a lose-lose situation, I suppose. If the Phillies did not do anything it’d be said that they did not honor one of the most important players in franchise history. As it was, confusion was probably preferable.

But Howard still wants to play. And he’s realistic. He knows he’s a DH now, and probably knows he’s a platoon DH. He knows he’s not going to make a lot of money. He just wants a chance to play again and, to that end, has been “working out furiously.”

It’s hard to see where he might fit, however. It’s rare anymore for a team to have a full-time DH and even more rare for them to have a platoon DH who does not play any other positions. Even then, Howard’s platoon bonafides are not as great as some have portrayed. Rosenthal notes that he hit 24 homers against righties last year but glosses over the fact that he had a .269 OBP against them. Against lefties: .143. He can yank a longball on a mistake, but that’s about all he can do now.

I suspect he’ll get an invite to someone’s spring training and, if he has a good spring, might be able to break camp with someone. But it would shock me less if he doesn’t have a job by the time players report.

The A’s sign Adam Rosales. Again.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: Adam Rosales #9 of the San Diego Padres hits a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PETCO Park on April 19, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)
By Craig CalcaterraJan 25, 2017, 1:21 PM EST

Susan Slusser reports that the Oakland Athletics have signed Adam Rosales to a one year deal.

Rosales, who hit a decent .229/.319/.495 in 105 games for the Padres last year while playing every position except pitcher, catcher and center field, was with the A’s between 2010 and 2013. 2013 was particularly fun as this happened to him:

  • As August 2013 dawned, Rosales was an Athletic;
  • The Athletics DFA’d him on August 2 and he was claimed by the Rangers;
  • He joined the Rangers, got his uniform, learned their signs and then was promptly DFA’d three days later.
  • He was claimed by the Athletics on August 8, flew to Toronto and joined his team as it prepared to face the Blue Jays.
  • On August 9, the Athletics once again DFA’d him.
  • On August 12 the Rangers claimed him.

He stuck with the Rangers for a while after that and somehow spent all last season with the Padres. Now he’s back in Oakland.

Texas: you’re on the clock.

Dodgers and A’s make a minor trade

ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Brett Eibner #39 of the Oakland Athletics flies out while bunting during the eighth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 26, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
By Craig CalcaterraJan 25, 2017, 12:48 PM EST

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Dodgers have acquired outfielder Brett Eibner from the Athletics for a minor leaguer. The name of the minor leaguer is not yet known.

Eibner was recently designated for assignment by the A’s. He’s 28 and hit .193/.266/.353 in 208 plate appearances in the majors last season. He hit quite well in 54 games at Triple-A, however, and can play all three outfield positions, making him a passable depth piece.