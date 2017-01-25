Rockies sign Greg Holland to a one year deal

Jeff Passan of Yahoo reports that the Rockies have agreed to a one-year deal with reliever Greg Holland, pending a physical. The terms are not yet known. UPDATE: Passan says the deal is for one year, with $7 million guaranteed. Incentives could have him earning between $10-14 million, depending on whether he’s closing.

Holland, 31, missed the 2016 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery late in 2015. Over parts of six seasons before his injury, he posted a 2.42 ERA with 145 saves, and a 430/125 K/BB ratio in 319 2/3 innings. He was particularly dominant in 2013 and 2014, posting ERAs of 1.21 and 1.44, respectively.

Coors Field is not exactly the place most pitchers would choose to make a comeback, but a job is a job and Holland will return to the bigs with the Rockies.

