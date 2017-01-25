SAN FRANCISCO, CA - OCTOBER 24: Greg Holland #56 of the Kansas City Royals pitches in the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants during Game Three of the 2014 World Series at AT&T Park on October 24, 2014 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Rockies sign Greg Holland to a one year deal

3 Comments
By Craig CalcaterraJan 25, 2017, 1:43 PM EST

Jeff Passan of Yahoo reports that the Rockies have agreed to a one-year deal with reliever Greg Holland, pending a physical. The terms are not yet known. UPDATE: Passan says the deal is for one year, with $7 million guaranteed. Incentives could have him earning between $10-14 million, depending on whether he’s closing.

Holland, 31, missed the 2016 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery late in 2015. Over parts of six seasons before his injury, he posted a 2.42 ERA with 145 saves, and a 430/125 K/BB ratio in 319 2/3 innings. He was particularly dominant in 2013 and 2014, posting ERAs of 1.21 and 1.44, respectively.

Coors Field is not exactly the place most pitchers would choose to make a comeback, but a job is a job and Holland will return to the bigs with the Rockies.

Report: Dodgers sign Brandon Morrow

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 02: Relief pitcher Brandon Morrow #21 of the San Diego Padres delivers a pitch in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on October 2, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the San Diego Padres 3-2. (Photo by Darin Wallentine/Getty Images)
Darin Wallentine/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Bill BaerJan 25, 2017, 9:23 PM EST

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that the Dodgers have signed pitcher Brandon Morrow as a non-roster invitee to spring training. He adds that if Morrow is able to stay healthy, the right-hander has a good shot at making the Opening Day roster. If he does make the roster, Morrow will earn $1.25 million, per Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times.

Morrow, 32, was only able to accrue 16 innings during the 2016 season as he dealt with shoulder issues and otherwise spent his time in the minors. In those 16 innings, though, Morrow was effective, putting up a 1.69 ERA with an 8/3 K/BB ratio. He still throws in the mid-90’s as well, so there’s definitely some upside for the Dodgers.

Report: Reds sign Scott Feldman to a $2.3 million deal

TORONTO, CANADA - AUGUST 28: Scott Feldman #46 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch in the seventh inning during MLB game action against the Minnesota Twins on August 28, 2016 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Bill BaerJan 25, 2017, 8:32 PM EST

Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports that the Reds have signed pitcher Scott Feldman to a one-year, $2.3 million contract. The deal includes an additional $2.2 million available through incentives.

Feldman, who turns 34 years old next month, spent last season with the Astros and Blue Jays, pitching mostly out of the bullpen. He compiled a 3.97 ERA and a 56/19 K/BB ratio over 77 innings. Prior to 2016, Feldman had mostly worked out of the rotation dating back to 2008.

It isn’t yet clear how the Reds plan to utilize Feldman. He could slot in at the back of the starting rotation.