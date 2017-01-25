Rockies sign Greg Holland to a one year deal

Jeff Passan of Yahoo reports that the Rockies have agreed to a one-year deal with reliever Greg Holland, pending a physical. The terms are not yet known. UPDATE: Passan says the deal is for one year, with $7 million guaranteed. Incentives could have him earning between $10-14 million, depending on whether he’s closing.
Holland, 31, missed the 2016 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery late in 2015. Over parts of six seasons before his injury, he posted a 2.42 ERA with 145 saves, and a 430/125 K/BB ratio in 319 2/3 innings. He was particularly dominant in 2013 and 2014, posting ERAs of 1.21 and 1.44, respectively.
Coors Field is not exactly the place most pitchers would choose to make a comeback, but a job is a job and Holland will return to the bigs with the Rockies.
Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that the Dodgers have signed pitcher Brandon Morrow as a non-roster invitee to spring training. He adds that if Morrow is able to stay healthy, the right-hander has a good shot at making the Opening Day roster. If he does make the roster, Morrow will earn $1.25 million, per Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times.
Morrow, 32, was only able to accrue 16 innings during the 2016 season as he dealt with shoulder issues and otherwise spent his time in the minors. In those 16 innings, though, Morrow was effective, putting up a 1.69 ERA with an 8/3 K/BB ratio. He still throws in the mid-90’s as well, so there’s definitely some upside for the Dodgers.
Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports that the Reds have signed pitcher Scott Feldman to a one-year, $2.3 million contract. The deal includes an additional $2.2 million available through incentives.
Feldman, who turns 34 years old next month, spent last season with the Astros and Blue Jays, pitching mostly out of the bullpen. He compiled a 3.97 ERA and a 56/19 K/BB ratio over 77 innings. Prior to 2016, Feldman had mostly worked out of the rotation dating back to 2008.
It isn’t yet clear how the Reds plan to utilize Feldman. He could slot in at the back of the starting rotation.