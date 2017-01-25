Report: Reds sign Scott Feldman to a $2.3 million deal

Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports that the Reds have signed pitcher Scott Feldman to a one-year, $2.3 million contract. The deal includes an additional $2.2 million available through incentives.

Feldman, who turns 34 years old next month, spent last season with the Astros and Blue Jays, pitching mostly out of the bullpen. He compiled a 3.97 ERA and a 56/19 K/BB ratio over 77 innings. Prior to 2016, Feldman had mostly worked out of the rotation dating back to 2008.

It isn’t yet clear how the Reds plan to utilize Feldman. He could slot in at the back of the starting rotation.

