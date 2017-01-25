Report: Dodgers sign Brandon Morrow

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that the Dodgers have signed pitcher Brandon Morrow as a non-roster invitee to spring training. He adds that if Morrow is able to stay healthy, the right-hander has a good shot at making the Opening Day roster. If he does make the roster, Morrow will earn $1.25 million, per Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times.

Morrow, 32, was only able to accrue 16 innings during the 2016 season as he dealt with shoulder issues and otherwise spent his time in the minors. In those 16 innings, though, Morrow was effective, putting up a 1.69 ERA with an 8/3 K/BB ratio. He still throws in the mid-90’s as well, so there’s definitely some upside for the Dodgers.

