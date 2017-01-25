Red Sox, Drew Pomeranz settle at $4.45 million

The Red Sox and pitcher Drew Pomeranz have settled before heading to an arbitration hearing by agreeing to a $4.45 million salary for the 2017 season, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports. Pomeranz had requested $5.7 million and the Red Sox countered at $3.6 million, so he comes out a little bit under the $4.65 million midpoint. He was in his second of three years of arbitration eligibility.

Pomeranz, 28, started the 2016 season strong, putting up a 2.47 ERA in 17 starts with the Padres before being traded to the Red Sox. In Boston, he struggled, finishing with a 4.59 ERA and a 71/24 K/BB ratio in 68 2/3 innings spanning 13 starts and one relief appearance. The lefty battled some forearm discomfort during the end of the regular season and in the postseason, receiving a stem cell injection in his left elbow in October. Pomeranz is expected to be fully ready for spring training.

Pomeranz will likely pitch out of the back of the starting rotation when the regular season opens.

