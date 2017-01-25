BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 10: Drew Pomeranz #31 of the Boston Red Sox throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the Cleveland Indians during game three of the American League Divison Series at Fenway Park on October 10, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Red Sox, Drew Pomeranz settle at $4.45 million

By Bill BaerJan 25, 2017, 4:12 PM EST

The Red Sox and pitcher Drew Pomeranz have settled before heading to an arbitration hearing by agreeing to a $4.45 million salary for the 2017 season, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports. Pomeranz had requested $5.7 million and the Red Sox countered at $3.6 million, so he comes out a little bit under the $4.65 million midpoint. He was in his second of three years of arbitration eligibility.

Pomeranz, 28, started the 2016 season strong, putting up a 2.47 ERA in 17 starts with the Padres before being traded to the Red Sox. In Boston, he struggled, finishing with a 4.59 ERA and a 71/24 K/BB ratio in 68 2/3 innings spanning 13 starts and one relief appearance. The lefty battled some forearm discomfort during the end of the regular season and in the postseason, receiving a stem cell injection in his left elbow in October. Pomeranz is expected to be fully ready for spring training.

Pomeranz will likely pitch out of the back of the starting rotation when the regular season opens.

Report: Dodgers sign Brandon Morrow

By Bill BaerJan 25, 2017, 9:23 PM EST

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that the Dodgers have signed pitcher Brandon Morrow as a non-roster invitee to spring training. He adds that if Morrow is able to stay healthy, the right-hander has a good shot at making the Opening Day roster. If he does make the roster, Morrow will earn $1.25 million, per Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times.

Morrow, 32, was only able to accrue 16 innings during the 2016 season as he dealt with shoulder issues and otherwise spent his time in the minors. In those 16 innings, though, Morrow was effective, putting up a 1.69 ERA with an 8/3 K/BB ratio. He still throws in the mid-90’s as well, so there’s definitely some upside for the Dodgers.

Report: Reds sign Scott Feldman to a $2.3 million deal

By Bill BaerJan 25, 2017, 8:32 PM EST

Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports that the Reds have signed pitcher Scott Feldman to a one-year, $2.3 million contract. The deal includes an additional $2.2 million available through incentives.

Feldman, who turns 34 years old next month, spent last season with the Astros and Blue Jays, pitching mostly out of the bullpen. He compiled a 3.97 ERA and a 56/19 K/BB ratio over 77 innings. Prior to 2016, Feldman had mostly worked out of the rotation dating back to 2008.

It isn’t yet clear how the Reds plan to utilize Feldman. He could slot in at the back of the starting rotation.