Phillies sign Ryan Hanigan to a minor league contract

The Phillies announced on Wednesday that the club signed veteran catcher Ryan Hanigan to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Hanigan, 36, spent the past season as the back-up catcher for the Red Sox. He hit an unimpressive .171/.230/.238 with five extra-base hits and 14 RBI in 113 plate appearances.

The Phillies already have a fair amount of catching depth with Cameron Rupp starting followed by prospects Andrew Knapp and Jorge Alfaro. Bryan Holaday, Logan Moore, and Chace Numata will also be in camp as non-roster invitees. The odds are against Hanigan joining the big league team out of spring training, but he could sell himself to other teams with a backup catching need with a strong spring showing.

