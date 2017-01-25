Phillies sign Ryan Hanigan to a minor league contract

The Phillies announced on Wednesday that the club signed veteran catcher Ryan Hanigan to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Hanigan, 36, spent the past season as the back-up catcher for the Red Sox. He hit an unimpressive .171/.230/.238 with five extra-base hits and 14 RBI in 113 plate appearances.
The Phillies already have a fair amount of catching depth with Cameron Rupp starting followed by prospects Andrew Knapp and Jorge Alfaro. Bryan Holaday, Logan Moore, and Chace Numata will also be in camp as non-roster invitees. The odds are against Hanigan joining the big league team out of spring training, but he could sell himself to other teams with a backup catching need with a strong spring showing.
Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that the Dodgers have signed pitcher Brandon Morrow as a non-roster invitee to spring training. He adds that if Morrow is able to stay healthy, the right-hander has a good shot at making the Opening Day roster. If he does make the roster, Morrow will earn $1.25 million, per Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times.
Morrow, 32, was only able to accrue 16 innings during the 2016 season as he dealt with shoulder issues and otherwise spent his time in the minors. In those 16 innings, though, Morrow was effective, putting up a 1.69 ERA with an 8/3 K/BB ratio. He still throws in the mid-90’s as well, so there’s definitely some upside for the Dodgers.
Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports that the Reds have signed pitcher Scott Feldman to a one-year, $2.3 million contract. The deal includes an additional $2.2 million available through incentives.
Feldman, who turns 34 years old next month, spent last season with the Astros and Blue Jays, pitching mostly out of the bullpen. He compiled a 3.97 ERA and a 56/19 K/BB ratio over 77 innings. Prior to 2016, Feldman had mostly worked out of the rotation dating back to 2008.
It isn’t yet clear how the Reds plan to utilize Feldman. He could slot in at the back of the starting rotation.