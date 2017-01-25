Indians sign Austin Jackson to a minor league deal

The Indians have signed outfielder Austin Jackson to a minor league contract, ESPN’s Buster Olney reports. Per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, if Jackson makes the major league roster, he’ll earn a $1.5 million base salary with an additional $4 million available in incentives.

Jackson, who turns 30 years old on February 1, had a forgettable 2016 season. He hit .254/.318/.343 with 14 extra-base hits (zero home runs) and 18 RBI in 203 plate appearances with the White Sox before going down with a knee injury in June. Jackson underwent surgery to repair the medial meniscus in his right knee shortly thereafter and missed the rest of the season.

Jackson could be a right-handed-hitting complement to the left-handed-hitting Tyler Naquin in center field. In the event things don’t work out in Jackson’s favor, he has an opt-out clause at the end of spring training.

