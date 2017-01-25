Indians sign Austin Jackson to a minor league deal

The Indians have signed outfielder Austin Jackson to a minor league contract, ESPN’s Buster Olney reports. Per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, if Jackson makes the major league roster, he’ll earn a $1.5 million base salary with an additional $4 million available in incentives.
Jackson, who turns 30 years old on February 1, had a forgettable 2016 season. He hit .254/.318/.343 with 14 extra-base hits (zero home runs) and 18 RBI in 203 plate appearances with the White Sox before going down with a knee injury in June. Jackson underwent surgery to repair the medial meniscus in his right knee shortly thereafter and missed the rest of the season.
Jackson could be a right-handed-hitting complement to the left-handed-hitting Tyler Naquin in center field. In the event things don’t work out in Jackson’s favor, he has an opt-out clause at the end of spring training.
Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that the Dodgers have signed pitcher Brandon Morrow as a non-roster invitee to spring training. He adds that if Morrow is able to stay healthy, the right-hander has a good shot at making the Opening Day roster. If he does make the roster, Morrow will earn $1.25 million, per Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times.
Morrow, 32, was only able to accrue 16 innings during the 2016 season as he dealt with shoulder issues and otherwise spent his time in the minors. In those 16 innings, though, Morrow was effective, putting up a 1.69 ERA with an 8/3 K/BB ratio. He still throws in the mid-90’s as well, so there’s definitely some upside for the Dodgers.
Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports that the Reds have signed pitcher Scott Feldman to a one-year, $2.3 million contract. The deal includes an additional $2.2 million available through incentives.
Feldman, who turns 34 years old next month, spent last season with the Astros and Blue Jays, pitching mostly out of the bullpen. He compiled a 3.97 ERA and a 56/19 K/BB ratio over 77 innings. Prior to 2016, Feldman had mostly worked out of the rotation dating back to 2008.
It isn’t yet clear how the Reds plan to utilize Feldman. He could slot in at the back of the starting rotation.