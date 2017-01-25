ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Brett Eibner #39 of the Oakland Athletics flies out while bunting during the eighth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 26, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Dodgers and A’s make a minor trade

Leave a comment
By Craig CalcaterraJan 25, 2017, 12:48 PM EST

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Dodgers have acquired outfielder Brett Eibner from the Athletics for a minor leaguer. The name of the minor leaguer is not yet known.

Eibner was recently designated for assignment by the A’s. He’s 28 and hit .193/.266/.353 in 208 plate appearances in the majors last season. He hit quite well in 54 games at Triple-A, however, and can play all three outfield positions, making him a passable depth piece.

The A’s sign Adam Rosales. Again.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 19: Adam Rosales #9 of the San Diego Padres hits a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PETCO Park on April 19, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Craig CalcaterraJan 25, 2017, 1:21 PM EST

Susan Slusser reports that the Oakland Athletics have signed Adam Rosales to a one year deal.

Rosales, who hit a decent .229/.319/.495 in 105 games for the Padres last year while playing every position except pitcher, catcher and center field, was with the A’s between 2010 and 2013. 2013 was particularly fun as this happened to him:

  • As August 2013 dawned, Rosales was an Athletic;
  • The Athletics DFA’d him on August 2 and he was claimed by the Rangers;
  • He joined the Rangers, got his uniform, learned their signs and then was promptly DFA’d three days later.
  • He was claimed by the Athletics on August 8, flew to Toronto and joined his team as it prepared to face the Blue Jays.
  • On August 9, the Athletics once again DFA’d him.
  • On August 12 the Rangers claimed him.

He stuck with the Rangers for a while after that and somehow spent all last season with the Padres. Now he’s back in Oakland.

Texas: you’re on the clock.

Phillies prospect Matt Imhoff retires in wake of freak accident

phillies logo
Leave a comment
By Craig CalcaterraJan 25, 2017, 11:17 AM EST

Last summer Phillies pitching prospect Matt Imhoff — a second round pick in the 2014 draft — was the victim of a freak training accident in which a large piece of metal broke off of a machine he was using and hit him in the eye. He had to have his right eye removed.

Today he writes about his experience at ESPN, and with it, announces his retirement from baseball. He has re-enrolled at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to finish his degree in business finance and is serving as the undergraduate assistant pitching coach to the baseball program. He said he will either pursue a business career or a coaching career, he has yet to decide.

It’s a good read about a guy who was dealt a tough break last year. Good luck, Matt Imhoff.