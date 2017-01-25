Dodgers and A’s make a minor trade

Last summer Phillies pitching prospect Matt Imhoff — a second round pick in the 2014 draft — was the victim of a freak training accident in which a large piece of metal broke off of a machine he was using and hit him in the eye. He had to have his right eye removed.

Today he writes about his experience at ESPN, and with it, announces his retirement from baseball. He has re-enrolled at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to finish his degree in business finance and is serving as the undergraduate assistant pitching coach to the baseball program. He said he will either pursue a business career or a coaching career, he has yet to decide.

It’s a good read about a guy who was dealt a tough break last year. Good luck, Matt Imhoff.

