Dodgers and A’s make a minor trade

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Dodgers have acquired outfielder Brett Eibner from the Athletics for a minor leaguer. The name of the minor leaguer is not yet known.
Eibner was recently designated for assignment by the A’s. He’s 28 and hit .193/.266/.353 in 208 plate appearances in the majors last season. He hit quite well in 54 games at Triple-A, however, and can play all three outfield positions, making him a passable depth piece.
Susan Slusser reports that the Oakland Athletics have signed Adam Rosales to a one year deal.
Rosales, who hit a decent .229/.319/.495 in 105 games for the Padres last year while playing every position except pitcher, catcher and center field, was with the A’s between 2010 and 2013. 2013 was particularly fun as this happened to him:
- As August 2013 dawned, Rosales was an Athletic;
- The Athletics DFA’d him on August 2 and he was claimed by the Rangers;
- He joined the Rangers, got his uniform, learned their signs and then was promptly DFA’d three days later.
- He was claimed by the Athletics on August 8, flew to Toronto and joined his team as it prepared to face the Blue Jays.
- On August 9, the Athletics once again DFA’d him.
- On August 12 the Rangers claimed him.
He stuck with the Rangers for a while after that and somehow spent all last season with the Padres. Now he’s back in Oakland.
Texas: you’re on the clock.
Last summer Phillies pitching prospect Matt Imhoff — a second round pick in the 2014 draft — was the victim of a freak training accident in which a large piece of metal broke off of a machine he was using and hit him in the eye. He had to have his right eye removed.
Today he writes about his experience at ESPN, and with it, announces his retirement from baseball. He has re-enrolled at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to finish his degree in business finance and is serving as the undergraduate assistant pitching coach to the baseball program. He said he will either pursue a business career or a coaching career, he has yet to decide.
It’s a good read about a guy who was dealt a tough break last year. Good luck, Matt Imhoff.