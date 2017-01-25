Claim that Yordano Ventura was robbed after his crash refuted

On Monday a reporter in the Dominican Republic claimed that Yordano Ventura was alive immediately after his automobile accident and that he was robbed as he lay dying. The report was given wide dissemination by Pedro Martinez, who tweeted about it. Today the Kansas City Star reports that this claim, never confirmed by authorities, is not true.
Ventura died instantly, the Star reports, relaying that the coroner who examined Ventura told the Royals that he died on impact. What’s more, several items of jewelry, collected from the scene of the accident, were given directly to Ventura’s family by officials. His World Series ring was not among the personal effects, but it was not known if he had the ring with him at the time of the accident. One suspects that the presence of a World Series ring was assumed and its absence formed the basis of the now refuted report.
Thank goodness the initial report was unfounded. It’s a bad enough world and a bad enough story without further ugliness adding to it.
Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that the Dodgers have signed pitcher Brandon Morrow as a non-roster invitee to spring training. He adds that if Morrow is able to stay healthy, the right-hander has a good shot at making the Opening Day roster. If he does make the roster, Morrow will earn $1.25 million, per Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times.
Morrow, 32, was only able to accrue 16 innings during the 2016 season as he dealt with shoulder issues and otherwise spent his time in the minors. In those 16 innings, though, Morrow was effective, putting up a 1.69 ERA with an 8/3 K/BB ratio. He still throws in the mid-90’s as well, so there’s definitely some upside for the Dodgers.
Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports that the Reds have signed pitcher Scott Feldman to a one-year, $2.3 million contract. The deal includes an additional $2.2 million available through incentives.
Feldman, who turns 34 years old next month, spent last season with the Astros and Blue Jays, pitching mostly out of the bullpen. He compiled a 3.97 ERA and a 56/19 K/BB ratio over 77 innings. Prior to 2016, Feldman had mostly worked out of the rotation dating back to 2008.
It isn’t yet clear how the Reds plan to utilize Feldman. He could slot in at the back of the starting rotation.