Reports of shots fired outside Nationals Park career fair, at least one injured

There are breaking reports of a gunman outside Nationals Park in Washington who open fired during a career fair for concession workers at the ballpark.

Washington D.C. police have been dispatched. There are reports of at least one person injured after having been shot in the face. Police are advising people to avoid the South Capitol area and areas surrounding Nats Park.

More as we learn more.

UPDATE: It’s now reported that the man was shot near Nats Park, not at the Park or the job fair, but that he ran to the park after being shot. The shooting was not related to the job fair.