Marlins acquire Severino Gonzalez from the Phillies

The Marlins announced on Tuesday afternoon that the club acquired pitcher Severino Gonzalez from the Phillies in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Gonzalez, 24, was designated for assignment last Thursday by the Phillies to make room for outfielder Michael Saunders on the 40-man roster. The right-hander has had a rough go of it in 66 innings in the majors, owning a 6.68 ERA and a 62/14 K/BB ratio. That ratio shows there’s some potential there and the Marlins will have about five years to try and discover it.

