Study: West teams at a disadvantage due to jet lag

Every year, when the schedules are released, we often hear about the teams that have it worst. Almost always, those teams are West teams. According to MLB.com, teams in the West division of their respective leagues had the top eight most travel-heavy schedules in 2016. The full list:

Team League Division Miles Mariners AL West 47,704 Angels AL West 44,945 Athletics AL West 42,119 Rangers AL West 41,128 Dodgers NL West 40,294 Giants NL West 39,341 Astros AL West 38,553 Padres NL West 37,363 Rays AL East 36,916 Red Sox AL East 36,896 D-Backs NL West 35,312 Yankees AL East 35,252 Marlins NL East 35,226 Rockies NL West 33,287 Blue Jays AL East 32,895 Orioles AL East 32,322 Braves NL East 29,236 Royals AL Central 29,077 Twins AL Central 28,948 Phillies NL East 28,351 Mets NL East 26,832 White Sox AL Central 26,538 Cardinals NL Central 26,451 Pirates NL Central 26,134 Brewers NL Central 25,620 Tigers AL Central 25,450 Indians AL Central 25,176 Reds NL Central 25,108 Nationals NL East 24,664 Cubs NL Central 24,271

The averages by division:

The maps aren’t up for 2017 yet, but rest assured that West teams will once again have it worst. It’s easy to see why, taking a look at the map on MLB.com. If you draw a line to split Texas in half and go straight up through North Dakota, there are only eight teams to the left of that line, leaving the other 23 condensed on the right side. When West teams aren’t playing intra-division games, they are traveling. That’s often not the case for East and Central teams. The Phillies and Pirates, for example, don’t even have to leave the state to play each other.

As Gizmodo points out, a study published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found a link between jet lag and performance. Sleep scientist Ravi Allada of Northwestern University analyzed 4,919 games, finding that teams that traveled East performed worse than those that traveled West. Allada and his colleagues adjusted for home field advantage and park effects.

Specifically, teams that traveled from the West to the East lost more often than East teams traveling West. They gave up more runs and scored less runs. They hit for a lower batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. They gave up more home runs, accounting for most of the decline in run prevention.

There was a peculiar finding. Allada found that jet lagged home teams performed worse than jet lagged visiting teams. He hypothesizes that “teams may be more cognizant of their schedules when traveling away, thus mitigating jet lag effects,” he told Gizmodo.

